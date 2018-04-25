Report Finds Risks in Public-Private International Student Partnerships

A report from the Ontario provincial government found that partnerships between public universities and private colleges to educate international students pose risks to students and to the quality of education in the province, The Globe and Mail reported. The report led to a moratorium on the partnerships, in which private colleges enter into agreements with public universities to offer their curriculum and diplomas. Private colleges keep the majority of the revenue, save for a 10 to 15 percent cut for the public universities.

The programs bring in thousands of students and millions in revenue, but the report found that the government is not equipped to monitor the student experience and academic standards at the private branch campuses. The report also found that the agreements are inconsistent with federal policies on international students.