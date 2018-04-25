Print This

Title

Report Finds Risks in Public-Private International Student Partnerships

By

Elizabeth Redden
April 25, 2018
Comments
 
 

A report from the Ontario provincial government found that partnerships between public universities and private colleges to educate international students pose risks to students and to the quality of education in the province, The Globe and Mail reported. The report led to a moratorium on the partnerships, in which private colleges enter into agreements with public universities to offer their curriculum and diplomas. Private colleges keep the majority of the revenue, save for a 10 to 15 percent cut for the public universities.

The programs bring in thousands of students and millions in revenue, but the report found that the government is not equipped to monitor the student experience and academic standards at the private branch campuses. The report also found that the agreements are inconsistent with federal policies on international students.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How Professors Contribute
to the Democratic Deficit
Talking Presidents Off the Ledge
Research in the Humanities: Who’s Counting?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Volunteer Faculty: The Death Knell for Public Higher Ed
Are the Professions (Disciplines?) of Educational Developer and Learning Designer Merging?
A Perfectly Good Failure
The Strongest Graduate Student in the World
Curated Serendipity, on the Cheap
Last-Minute Checklist for Final Days of Yield Period

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top