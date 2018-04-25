Shrek Loses Shot at Becoming Toledo Mascot

A tweet (at right) from the University of Toledo Tuesday -- featuring Shrek -- promised that if that tweet received 500,000 retweets, Shrek would become the university's new mascot. The university never intended the tweet to be taken seriously, but it took off. As retweets made it seem possible that the 500,000 goal could be reached, the university took down the tweet. The university followed up by posting new tweets to suggest that the university's (real) mascot was not pleased by the day's flirtation with a change.

Darn it! Rocky got jealous about the possibility of being replaced, and deleted the tweet! pic.twitter.com/gF6g9whisS — The University of Toledo (@UToledo) April 24, 2018