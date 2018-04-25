Print This

Shrek Loses Shot at Becoming Toledo Mascot

Scott Jaschik
April 25, 2018
Tweet from the University of Toledo says, "If this gets 500K retweets we'll change our mascot to Shrek."A tweet (at right) from the University of Toledo Tuesday -- featuring Shrek -- promised that if that tweet received 500,000 retweets, Shrek would become the university's new mascot. The university never intended the tweet to be taken seriously, but it took off. As retweets made it seem possible that the 500,000 goal could be reached, the university took down the tweet. The university followed up by posting new tweets to suggest that the university's (real) mascot was not pleased by the day's flirtation with a change.

