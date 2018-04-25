St. Augustine's University to Cut 22 Jobs

St. Augustine’s University announced last week that it will eliminate 22 jobs amid years-long financial issues, according to The News and Observer. Most affected employees will be notified in the coming weeks.

The private, historically black institution located in Raleigh, N.C., has laid off staff members in previous years. In 2014, it did not rehire 70 adjuncts and furloughed all employees for one week.

While St. Augustine's has experienced enrollment issues in the past, its enrollment grew from 945 last year to between 970 and 980 this year, President Everett Ward told The News and Observer in December.

Ward released a statement on the layoffs last week. "Over the past few years the university has experienced an increase in student enrollment and donor participation, however, we still have significant challenges ahead," Ward said in a written statement to The News and Observer. "We must take advantage of this momentum and make these changes now."

The university was placed on a second year of probation over its financial problems by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, its regional accreditor, according to a January news release.