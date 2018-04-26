Title
Academic Minute: A New Era of Student Protests
April 26, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part one of a student protest series, Jerusha Conner, associate professor of education at Villanova University, compares protests over mass shootings with another politically charged time in our history. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
