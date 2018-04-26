Print This

Students Sue Colorado State Over Accreditation

Grace Bird
April 26, 2018
Twelve Colorado State University graduates sued the university last month for failing to accredit its landscape architecture master’s degree program, according to The Coloradoan.

Colorado State discontinued its graduate landscaping program due to insufficient funds and subsequently stopped pursing accreditation, Jessica Davis, department head of horticulture and landscape architecture, wrote in an email to students last April.

The students who are suing received master’s degrees in landscape architecture from the university between December 2012 and May 2017. The lawsuit accuses the university of costing students money in tuition and living expenses, as well as potential earnings and lost job opportunities.

The program wasn’t accredited by the Landscape Architecture Accreditation Board of the American Society of Landscape Architects when students enrolled in the program, the lawsuit states. The students said in the lawsuit that they chose Colorado State after it promised to secure accreditation, saying it expected to become accredited when its first class graduated.

Students were continually told the program would become accredited, according to the lawsuit. Colorado State declined to comment on an open lawsuit, The Coloradoan reported.

