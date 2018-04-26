Title
White Nationalist Drops Suit Against Cincinnati
April 26, 2018
Richard Spencer, the white nationalist, has dropped his lawsuit against the University of Cincinnati. Spencer sued after the university said he could speak, but only during spring break and if he paid standard security fees. It is unclear why Spencer dropped the suit, but the decision means he is not scheduled to appear there.
