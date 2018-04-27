Title
Academic Minute: Students Should March and Then Run
April 27, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part two of a student protest series, Jerusha Conner, associate professor of education at Villanova University, discusses one way these young activists can also make an impact in the future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
