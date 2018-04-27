Boston College Allows 'Offensive' Rapper to Perform

Boston College will not revoke rapper B.o.B.’s invitation to perform at its spring concert, despite the performer’s anti-Semitic views and his promotion of conspiracy theories.

The college deferred a request for interview to its student-run campus activities board.

The board defended its decision to invite B.o.B. "The Campus Activities Board invited B.o.B. to perform music at our Modstock concert for his talent and popularity. That invitation is not an endorsement of his personal views. We are happy to meet with and listen to the concerns of those students who may be offended by our selection, as we would do for any of our events. We look forward to celebrating the end of classes next Thursday,” the board said.

The Anti-Defamation League told Boston 25 News that the rapper espouses some offensive views in his songs. “We are disappointed B.o.B. has not apologized for his deeply offensive lyrics which appeared to revere a notorious Holocaust denier and promote anti-Semitic beliefs.”