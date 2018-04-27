Cosby Honorary Degrees, Post-Conviction

Temple University has long had close ties to Bill Cosby, who was convicted of sexual assault Thursday. The case in which Cosby was convicted involved a former administrator in the women's athletics program at the university, a woman who said she met Cosby when he was a trustee of the institution. (A New York Times profile of her and her charges may be found here.)

As other universities have revoked honorary degrees and other awards they gave Cosby, Temple is among the few not to have done so -- despite pressure from some students and faculty members. But after the verdict, Temple released a statement suggesting it may reconsider.

"Temple University respects today’s decision reached by the jury in the Bill Cosby case," said the statement. "Today’s decision provides additional facts for the university to consider with respect to Bill Cosby’s honorary degree. Board of Trustees Chairman Patrick J. O’Connor has informed us that, given his prior role, he will recuse himself from any discussions or decisions related to this matter." (O'Connor previously was a lawyer for Cosby.)

Carnegie Mellon University and Johns Hopkins University, also among those that had not revoked Cosby degrees to date, announced after the verdict that they would revoke his honorary degrees.