Court Rejects Arizona Attorney General's Lawsuit on Tuition

Doug Lederman
April 27, 2018
Arizona's attorney general does not have standing to challenge the Arizona Board of Regents' powers to set tuition for the state's three public universities, a state judge ruled Thursday. The Arizona Capitol Times reported that Mark Brnovich did not have either specific legislative authority or approval of the governor to challenge whether the board is keeping tuition "as nearly free as possible," as the Arizona Constitution requires.

