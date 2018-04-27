Print This

Professor Accused of Spanking Students Quits

Scott Jaschik
April 27, 2018
Mahmoud Hamad, an associate professor of political science at Drake University, has resigned following allegations that he spanked female students and had them sit on his lap, The Des Moines Register reported. The resignation is effective June 1 and he is not currently teaching. A university investigation found that he had “physically, sexually and verbally intimidated” some students. One woman who accused him has gone public, and has criticized the university for allowing Hamad to resign rather than firing him. Hamad declined to comment, but the university report on its investigation indicated that he denied the charges.

 

