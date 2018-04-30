Print This

Title

Another Small College on Brink of Closure

By

Scott Jaschik
April 30, 2018
Comments
 
 

The College of St. Joseph, in Vermont, is considering closing, The Rutland Herald reported. The board will hold a series of meetings in the next two weeks to discuss options. Low enrollment has led to financial problems. The college started the last academic year with 199 full-time undergraduates and hoped to have 250 this coming fall. So far, enrollment is falling short of projections.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not a Magic Number
Cover of "The Procrastination Economy: The Big Business of Downtime" by Ethan Tussey
The Distraction Attraction
Inadvertently Touched by Scandal

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

“Be Uncomfortable”: Live from the AACC
Reflections on the ASU Convening on the Future Learning in the Digital Age
Caring for a Sick or Disabled Loved One
Nepotism in the U.S.: Starting to Resemble Ukraine
Subverting That End-of-Semester Exhaustion
Friday Fragments

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top