Another Small College on Brink of Closure
April 30, 2018
The College of St. Joseph, in Vermont, is considering closing, The Rutland Herald reported. The board will hold a series of meetings in the next two weeks to discuss options. Low enrollment has led to financial problems. The college started the last academic year with 199 full-time undergraduates and hoped to have 250 this coming fall. So far, enrollment is falling short of projections.
