Imperial College London Professor Arrested in Iran

A British-Iranian professor has been arrested and detained in Iran, the BBC reported. A spokesman for Iran’s judiciary confirmed Sunday that Abbas Edalat, a computer science and mathematics professor at Imperial College London, had been arrested on unspecified “security charges.” On Thursday an Iranian news agency had alleged that Edalat was part of a “network” of British spies.

Edalat is the founder of a group that opposes sanctions and foreign military intervention in Iran. He was reportedly arrested April 15 while attending an academic workshop in Tehran.