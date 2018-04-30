Title
Imperial College London Professor Arrested in Iran
April 30, 2018
A British-Iranian professor has been arrested and detained in Iran, the BBC reported. A spokesman for Iran’s judiciary confirmed Sunday that Abbas Edalat, a computer science and mathematics professor at Imperial College London, had been arrested on unspecified “security charges.” On Thursday an Iranian news agency had alleged that Edalat was part of a “network” of British spies.
Edalat is the founder of a group that opposes sanctions and foreign military intervention in Iran. He was reportedly arrested April 15 while attending an academic workshop in Tehran.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!