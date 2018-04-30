Title
New President for KAUST
April 30, 2018
The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is a young university in Saudi Arabia that has quickly attracted top scientific talent from around the world. KAUST, as the university is widely known, has named as its next president Tony Chan (right), president of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. HKUST, as that institution is known, is a young institution in Hong Kong that has similarly built itself up as a leading research university in a relatively short time period.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!