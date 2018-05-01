Defunct University Sues Students For Unpaid Bills

Several years after Mid-Continent University shut down and filed for bankruptcy, the institution is suing former students for unpaid student loans.

Law enforcement officers hand-delivered court orders to multiple former students this month, demanding they pay back thousands of dollars in student loans, WPSD Local 6 reported.

Jenna Richardson, a former Mid-Continent student, told WPSD that she isn't sure the demands are accurate. “I am going to keep fighting with all of the other students that were affected,” Richardson said. “We’re going to come up with some kind of solution.”

Tim Walker, vice president of administration and finance, said Monday that the students who were sued had refused to address their unpaid bills despite the college working "with students every day" to offer "very favorable" repayment plans and discounts. “It’s the last part of the bankruptcy. It takes a long time,” Walker said.

West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications purchased the university campus last year for $1.8 million with plans to build a technology park, WKMS reported.