Trump May Set Limits on Chinese Researchers

The Trump administration is considering new limits on Chinese citizens at American universities and research institutes, The New York Times reported. The possible rules come at a time of tensions between the U.S. and China over trade issues. Administration officials believe that some Chinese nationals are engaged in industrial espionage that may threaten American business and military interests, the Times said. The nature of the possible rules remains unclear, but they are expected to have the greatest impact on graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and employees of technology companies.