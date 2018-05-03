Title
Sit-In at Centre Over Racial Issues
May 3, 2018
More than 100 students are holding a sit-in at Centre College, demanding changes in campus policies in ways that would improve the environment for minority students, The Advocate-Messenger reported. Students want changes in security policies, campus dining, counseling services and more. Centre officials said that they welcomed the discussions and have reached agreements on some matters. But students vow not to end their protest until they have agreements on all demands.
