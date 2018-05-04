NCAA Finds Violations at 3 Institutions

Infractions committees in all three National College Athletic Association divisions have imposed punishments in recent weeks, on sports programs at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, the University of Southern Indiana and California State University at Sacramento.

The NCAA's Division III Committee on Infractions ruled Thursday that a former soccer coach at Mount Saint Vincent arranged for his father to co-sign a student loan application for a recruited athlete, a violation of association rules governing extra benefits for athletes. The athletics director then violated ethical conduct rules by lying about approving the arrangement. Mount Saint Vincent must vacate victories in which the ineligible athlete participated and pay $1,000 fine.

A booster at Southern Indiana bought a men's basketball recruit a laptop and initiated a series of improper calls and text messages, the Division II Committee on Infractions found last month. The booster was disassociated from the program for five years.

Sacramento State failed to monitor its men's and women's tennis programs, and a former director of the tennis programs took advantage by breaking a wide range of recruiting, eligibility, financial aid and other rules over five years, the Division I Committee on Infractions ruled last month. The university barred its women's tennis team from postseason play for two years, among other penalties imposed by the institution and the NCAA.