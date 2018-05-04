Print This

Protest at Swarthmore Over Title IX Issues

Scott Jaschik
May 4, 2018
Several hundred students at Swarthmore College, some of them engaged in a sit-in, have this week been protesting the college's handling of sex assault cases and of issues related to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The students outline many of their concerns -- some of which relate to currently vacant positions -- on a Facebook page. Many students involved in the protest are posting photographs about why they are doing so. The college's president, Valerie Smith, sent a message to students and faculty members saying that Swarthmore officials are working to fill the vacant positions and are committed to responsibly handling complaints of sexual violence.

A black woman student holding a sign saying, "Why I sit-in: as opposed to the deans, I understand the importance of supporting, listening and standing with survivors."

