Print This

Title

Student Newspaper Accused of Being Pornographic

By

Scott Jaschik
May 4, 2018
Comments
 
 

The Foghorn News, the student newspaper at Del Mar College, is being accused of running pornography, McClatchy News reported. At issue is a feature that the newspaper's editors say was intended as humor for those stressed by finals. The full article may be found here. One example from the article is below.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

In the Fall
From Austerity to Attacks on Scholars
Psychology and Free Speech

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"A Nation at Risk" and the Re-Segregation of Schools
Pattern Recognition
The Hazards of Checking White Privilege
Reading 'New Power' Through Old Power Higher Ed Eyes
Prepping Your Teaching Portfolio
Incentives

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top