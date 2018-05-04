Title
Student Newspaper Accused of Being Pornographic
May 4, 2018
The Foghorn News, the student newspaper at Del Mar College, is being accused of running pornography, McClatchy News reported. At issue is a feature that the newspaper's editors say was intended as humor for those stressed by finals. The full article may be found here. One example from the article is below.
