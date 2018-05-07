Anger Over How Black Students Were Treated at Graduation

The University of Florida is apologizing for the way some black students were treated at one of the graduation ceremonies over the weekend. Videos (below) posted to social media show that some black students did short dances or jumps (for a few seconds each) after receiving their diplomas, and that a university employee then pulled them off stage in a way some viewed as rough and showing a lack of respect.

W. Kent Fuchs, president of the university, issued a statement Sunday apologizing for what happened. "During one of this weekend’s commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved. The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation," Fuchs wrote.