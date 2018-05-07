Print This

Title

Anger Over How Black Students Were Treated at Graduation

By

Scott Jaschik
May 7, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of Florida is apologizing for the way some black students were treated at one of the graduation ceremonies over the weekend. Videos (below) posted to social media show that some black students did short dances or jumps (for a few seconds each) after receiving their diplomas, and that a university employee then pulled them off stage in a way some viewed as rough and showing a lack of respect.

W. Kent Fuchs, president of the university, issued a statement Sunday apologizing for what happened. "During one of this weekend’s commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved. The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation," Fuchs wrote.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

In the Fall
From Austerity to Attacks on Scholars
Psychology and Free Speech

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Stories We Tell and Who Gets to Tell Them
Suits and Ties on Monkey Bars
6 Attributes of an Academic Discipline
Meaningful Responses to Student Writing
"A Nation at Risk" and the Re-Segregation of Schools
Pattern Recognition

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top