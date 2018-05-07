Print This

Columbia Art Students Want Tuition Refund

Scott Jaschik
May 7, 2018
Students in the visual arts M.F.A. program at Columbia University are demanding tuition refunds, citing inadequate facilities and support, The Wall Street Journal reported. Supplies have melted due to excessive heat, according to the newspaper, and flooding has destroyed some artwork. One photograph shows netting installed in a building where art was on display to prevent falling debris from hitting art. While Columbia has reimbursed some students for damaged artwork, the university has declined to refund tuition.

