Facing Harassment Charges, Rio Salado VP Resigns

Scott Jaschik
May 7, 2018
LeRodrick Terry is resigning as vice president of student affairs at Rio Salado Colleges following a college investigation that found he engaged in inappropriate behavior, The Arizona Republic reported. The investigation found that Terry touched female employees' breasts and buttocks, stared inappropriately, and made sexual comments. The investigation said that Terry denied wrongdoing and blamed allegations on his being black. When the newspaper attempted to reach Terry Friday, a man who identified himself as Terry answered a call but then said, "I don’t know what you’re talking about, you have the wrong number."

