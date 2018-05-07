Title
Ohio State Investigates Possible Abuse by Team Doctor
May 7, 2018
Ohio State University announced last week that it is expanding an investigation into possible sexual abuse of athletes by Richard Strauss, who served as a physician for several athletic teams from the mid-1970s through the 1990s and who died in 2005. The investigation started as the result of a single complaint. At this point, the university said, it has received information -- which it did not detail -- from male former athletes in cheerleading, fencing, football, gymnastics, ice hockey, swimming, volleyball and wrestling. The university is encouraging others who may have information to come forward.
