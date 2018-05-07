Print This

Title

Virginia Alters Rules on Campus Use by Unaffiliated Groups

By

Scott Jaschik
May 7, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of Virginia on Friday announced changes to its rules on the use of campus by groups unaffiliated with the university. The university has been considering its rules since last year's march through the campus by white nationalists shouting Nazi chants. While the march violated some university rules, officials discovered relatively few limits on use of the campus. The new rules do not relate to the political stances of any planned activity, but do set new rules on places that may be used and the need to reserve space in advance. The new rules do not change procedures for groups affiliated with the university.

