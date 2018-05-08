Title
Seattle U Removes Name of Archbishop From Sports Center
May 8, 2018
Seattle University has removed the name of the late Archbishop Thomas Connolly from an athletics center, citing his role in covering up the abuse of a pedophile priest for years, The Seattle Times reported. In 2016, the Times detailed how the archbishop and others protected the priest, moving him from parish to parish, and allowed the abuse to go on.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!