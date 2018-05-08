Print This

Title

Seattle U Removes Name of Archbishop From Sports Center

By

Scott Jaschik
May 8, 2018
Seattle University has removed the name of the late Archbishop Thomas Connolly from an athletics center, citing his role in covering up the abuse of a pedophile priest for years, The Seattle Times reported. In 2016, the Times detailed how the archbishop and others protected the priest, moving him from parish to parish, and allowed the abuse to go on.

