Print This

Title

Threats and Temporary Closures

By

Scott Jaschik
May 8, 2018
Comments
 
 

Many campuses periodically close buildings to investigate threats. Such closures are particularly challenging at the end of the academic year, when students and faculty members are tense about finishing up assignments.

Lafayette College, as a result of such a threat, moved final exams scheduled for Monday to this coming Sunday. Officials said that law enforcement officials have said the campus is now safe to resume normal activities.

Houston Community College's central campus was closed Monday and will remain closed today due to a shooting threat on social media. Officials have added security on other campuses and continue to take steps to make sure that the central campus can be secure when it reopens.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Can Higher Ed Change America’s Negative View?
In the Fall
From Austerity to Attacks on Scholars

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Income Caps
Small Liberal Arts Colleges as Learning Innovation Base Camps
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 5.7.18
The Stories We Tell and Who Gets to Tell Them
Suits and Ties on Monkey Bars
6 Attributes of an Academic Discipline

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top