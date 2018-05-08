Threats and Temporary Closures

Many campuses periodically close buildings to investigate threats. Such closures are particularly challenging at the end of the academic year, when students and faculty members are tense about finishing up assignments.

Lafayette College, as a result of such a threat, moved final exams scheduled for Monday to this coming Sunday. Officials said that law enforcement officials have said the campus is now safe to resume normal activities.

Houston Community College's central campus was closed Monday and will remain closed today due to a shooting threat on social media. Officials have added security on other campuses and continue to take steps to make sure that the central campus can be secure when it reopens.