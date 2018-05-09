Print This

Academic Minute: Reimagining Entrepreneurship

Doug Lederman
May 9, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Robert Edgell, associate professor of technology management at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, examines how to get entrepreneurs to focus on something other than making the most money. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

