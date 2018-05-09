Title
Academic Minute: Reimagining Entrepreneurship
May 9, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Robert Edgell, associate professor of technology management at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, examines how to get entrepreneurs to focus on something other than making the most money. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!