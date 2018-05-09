Title
Florida Puts Commencement Marshal on Leave
May 9, 2018
The University of Florida has placed on leave the commencement marshal who set off a controversy by forcing about 30 graduates -- many of them black -- off the stage as they celebrated their graduations over the weekend, The Gainesville Sun reported. The news comes as the university again apologized for what happened and vowed to look for ways to improve the graduation experience for everyone.
