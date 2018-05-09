Print This

Title

Florida Puts Commencement Marshal on Leave

By

Scott Jaschik
May 9, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of Florida has placed on leave the commencement marshal who set off a controversy by forcing about 30 graduates -- many of them black -- off the stage as they celebrated their graduations over the weekend, The Gainesville Sun reported. The news comes as the university again apologized for what happened and vowed to look for ways to improve the graduation experience for everyone.

