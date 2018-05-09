Print This

New Policy Group Adds Advocacy Panel

Paul Fain
May 9, 2018
Higher Learning Advocates is a bipartisan group focused on federal policy that formed last year. This week it added a "network" of higher education leaders who it says will contribute to federal policy discussions, with a focus on student success.

The network includes:

  • Tony Carvajal, executive vice president of the Florida Chamber Foundation
  • José Luis Cruz, president of Lehman College of the City University of New York
  • Barbara Damron, secretary at the New Mexico Department of Higher Education
  • Joey Hatch, member of the Tennessee Board of Regents and retired general manager of Skansa Building USA Inc.
  • Mike Krause, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission
  • Michele Siqueiros, president of the Campaign for College Opportunity
  • Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College

