Print This

Title

Academic Minute: The Teeth of Herculaneum

By

Doug Lederman
May 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Christopher Schmidt, professor in the department of anthropology at the University of Indianapolis, explores what we're learning about the people of the cities buried by Mount Vesuvius centuries ago -- from their teeth. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Cat in the Acknowledgments Page
Higher Ed’s Role in Addressing School Violence
Can Higher Ed Change America’s Negative View?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mammals In Space
11 Hours of Pure Enjoyment with Lawrence Wright's 'God Save Texas’
Full Circle
4 questions for Rice's Joshua Eyler
OER and Dual Enrollment
Disabled in Grad School: Flexibility

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top