Print This

Title

Multiple Math Pathways and College Completion

By

Paul Fain
May 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

The traditional algebra-to-calculus mathematics pathway required by most colleges "doesn't reflect changes in the types of quantitative skills that students need in their lives and careers," according to a new report from WestEd, a nonprofit research organization. In addition, with most incoming community college students placing into remedial math courses that emphasize algebra, the report said this traditional pathway often is a barrier to graduation.

With a focus on California's community colleges, the WestEd report looks at the highest-level math courses taken by 900,000 students between 2009 and 2016. It found 11 categories of math that are alternatives to traditional algebra-based sequences, and that transferable alternatives to algebra-based courses accounted for 25 percent of the highest level of math courses completed. Statistics was the most developed of the alternatives.

However, almost half of students "only got as far as remedial math," the report found.

"Those students who stopped at remedial math accounted for two-thirds of students who dropped out of college, more than half of students who earned a certificate, and 20 percent of students who transferred without an award," the researchers wrote.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Cat in the Acknowledgments Page
Higher Ed’s Role in Addressing School Violence
Can Higher Ed Change America’s Negative View?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mammals In Space
11 Hours of Pure Enjoyment with Lawrence Wright's 'God Save Texas’
Full Circle
4 questions for Rice's Joshua Eyler
OER and Dual Enrollment
Disabled in Grad School: Flexibility

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top