North Korea Releases Americans

Two Americans formerly affiliated with a private university in Pyongyang were among three people released from North Korean detention Tuesday.

The Washington Post reported that one of the released detainees, Tony Kim, who is also known as Kim Sang-duk, taught accounting at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. He was detained in April 2017 and accused of acts intended to overthrow the government.

Another of the newly released detainees, Kim Hak Song, worked on an experimental farm operated by PUST. He was detained last May and accused of anti-state activities.

Neither had been tried. The third released detainee, Kim Dong Chul, who owned a trade and hotel services company, had been convicted of espionage in April 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor.

PUST issued a statement regarding the detainees' release to Inside Higher Ed. "We appreciated the contributions that Tony and Hak-song made to the teaching and development work at PUST. All three men have been daily in our thoughts; and our hopes and prayers have been fulfilled by their release," the university said.