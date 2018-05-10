Policy Brief Makes Case for Expanded Child Care for Student Parents

Single mothers who attend college full time spend an average of nine hours a day on care and housework. And on a weekly basis, single mothers spend an average of 15 hours in direct childcare activities.

That time commitment leaves less time for coursework and threatens their academic success, the Institute for Women's Policy Research finds in a policy brief it released today.

In the brief, the group analyzed data from the American Time Use Survey to illustrate the difference in time spent each day by single mother students versus female students without children on activities like active care work, sleep, homework, exercise, and attending class.

The group makes several policy recommendations, among them: increasing funding at the federal, state, and local government levels for child care on college campuses; targeting of financial aid to students with parents; and expanding Early Head Start and Head Start programs to more college campuses.