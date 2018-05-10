Print This

Princeton Admits First Transfers Since 1990

Scott Jaschik
May 10, 2018
In 1990, Princeton University abandoned transfer admissions. The university's board agreed in 2016 to come up with a plan to again admit transfer students and on Wednesday announced that it had admitted 13 transfer applicants. They are among the 1,429 who applied. Of those admitted, eight identify as people of color, including biracial and multiracial students. Eight have served in or are still serving in the military. Eight studied at community colleges. None of those admitted are recruited athletes.

