Reported Censorship at a Confucius Institute

A journalist at Foreign Policy wrote that a reference to her reporting experience in Taiwan was deleted from her biography when she gave a talk at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute, one of more than 500 such centers worldwide funded by the Chinese government to teach language and culture. The journalist, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, wrote that she later learned the reference to Taiwan in her biography was deleted at the request of the institute’s co-director, Luo Qijuan, who argued that it challenged Chinese sovereignty and threatened to boycott the event if it was not removed. Neither Luo nor the university responded to Foreign Policy’s request for comment.