Sit-In at Wells Over Diversity Issues

Scott Jaschik
May 10, 2018
Students at Wells College started a sit-in on Tuesday morning and some remained in the administration building on Wednesday evening. Those protesting told The Auburn Citizen that they were frustrated by a lack of progress for minority students. In particular, they are upset that a visiting assistant professor has not been hired for a permanent position.

Jonathan Gibralter, the president of Wells, issued a statement in which he said he could not comment on the personnel decision that has upset many students, but he noted that faculty hiring is a process involving shared governance, and not a process in which the president simply makes a choice. "While we have diversity among our faculty and staff, we are actively taking measures to increase proportionately historically underrepresented groups in the hiring process. We have already begun exploring opportunities for more student representation in the faculty search process," he said.

 

 

