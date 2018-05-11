Print This

Cheating Scandal at Texas Christian

Scott Jaschik
May 11, 2018
A dozen students at Texas Christian University have been suspended over cheating allegations, CBS News reported. The students have hired a lawyer, who maintains that they are being treated unfairly. The cheating allegations apparently concern an app called Quizlet, on which students can create flash cards and quizzes to study. Apparently, the students saw material on Quizlet that was later on their exams and did not report this. But the students maintain that they didn't know the material was in any way off-limits.

