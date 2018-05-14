Print This

Fastest-Growing Jobs in Higher Education

By

Scott Jaschik
May 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

In hiring in higher education, the jobs seeing the most growth in the number of openings in the last year are data analysts and police/public safety officers, according to a survey being released today by CUPA-HR. A full report is available for purchase from the association.

