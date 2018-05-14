Title
Fastest-Growing Jobs in Higher Education
May 14, 2018
In hiring in higher education, the jobs seeing the most growth in the number of openings in the last year are data analysts and police/public safety officers, according to a survey being released today by CUPA-HR. A full report is available for purchase from the association.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!