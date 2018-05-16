Print This

Quincy College President Resigns Amid Tumult Over Nursing

Doug Lederman
May 16, 2018
The president of Quincy College resigned Tuesday, saying he had lost the confidence of the Massachusetts college's governing board amid a state shutdown of its nursing program, The Boston Globe reported.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing last week revoked its approval of Quincy's nursing programs, citing the low scores of its graduates on clinical exams.

At a meeting Tuesday of Quincy's Board of Governors, President Peter Tsaffaras announced his resignation, saying he had lost the support of "some members" of the board last June, when the problems regarding the nursing program first arose.

Quincy's mayor was named to replace Tsaffaras on an interim basis.

