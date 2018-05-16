Turkey Says No New French Programs

Turkey’s Higher Education Board has banned universities from opening new French studies departments amid tensions between Paris and Ankara and controversy over an open letter signed by prominent French figures calling for the deletion of certain passages in the Quran, Reuters reported. The board said that Turkish universities without French studies departments cannot open new ones and that the 16 existing French departments without enrolled students cannot admit new students. The 19 departments that currently have students enrolled will still be allowed to admit students.

An official cited a lack of Turkish literature programs in France and a move toward “reciprocity” as the reason.