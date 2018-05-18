Ky. Professor Could Be Fired Over Book Sales to Students

The University of Kentucky is moving to fire a tenured professor after concluding that he inappropriately required students to buy a self-published book and then profited from the sales, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. According to documents obtained by the newspaper, the university's provost said that Buck Ryan, a professor of journalism, "stole from students" by requiring them to buy Writing Baby, Editing Dog and You: A Friendly Place to Begin Your Writing, earning $6,000 in royalties in the process.

The university's policies say that professors must get permission from administrators before assigning their own books and must donate any proceeds to charity (or to the university). An internal audit found that the journalism department paid to reprint the book because its officials assumed the book would be given to students free.

Ryan told the Herald-Leader that he would fight the charges. In a letter the newspaper said Ryan had shared with journalism school officials, he said that he was never told that his approach to using the book was against university rules.