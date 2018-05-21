Deal Says Nassar Survivors Must Halt Lobbying on Bills

As a part of the $500 million settlement that Michigan State University will pay to the survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse, they must also agree to stop advocating for certain reform bills in the state’s legislature.

The survivors must agree to publicly stop supporting two bills that would remove governmental immunity in cases of childhood sexual abuse.

One of the survivors’ lawyers, John Manly, told Deadspin that “the victims continue to support statute of limitations reform, etc.”

“The only area they agreed not to pursue actively was the bills dealing with governmental immunity,” said in his Deadspin interview, adding that this doesn’t prohibit survivors in the future from advocating for such measures.

A Michigan State lawyer has said that survivors initially sought a settlement of more than $1 billion.

It remains unclear how the university will pay for the settlement, which appears to be the largest of its kind involving a university and a sexual misconduct case.