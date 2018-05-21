Print This

Title

False Data on Florida Atlantic's Female Athletes

By

Scott Jaschik
May 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

Florida Atlantic University told the U.S. Education Department in 2017 that 51 percent of its athletes were women, a substantial gain from 31 percent the previous year. The Palm Beach Post reported that the data were correct the previous year, and that Florida Atlantic's report was false, and that the university "counted dozens of women athletes who did not exist." For example, the newspaper found that Florida Atlantic reported having 98 female track athletes, when the roster showed 43 and the team photo showed 38. Florida Atlantic officials said that it was investigating problems that they attributed to a "clerical error."

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Let's End Commencement
Portrait of a Puritanical Knucklehead
Financial ‘Safety Schools’ Are Hard to Find

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Reheated Takes
Social Change is the Art of Persuasion
Why I'm Stubbornly Optimistic About the Future of Small Colleges
Offices
Posts, Prose and Politics
Advice on Making the Most of Summer "Unstructured" Time

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top