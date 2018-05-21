Print This

Honorary Degree for Frederick Douglass

Scott Jaschik
May 21, 2018
Among the honorary degree recipients at the University of Rochester this year is Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist who died in 1895. Douglass lived much of his life in Rochester and founded the North Star there. The degree is scheduled to be accepted by Kenneth B. Morris Jr., a great-great-great grandson of Douglass.

 

