Title
Honorary Degree for Frederick Douglass
May 21, 2018
Among the honorary degree recipients at the University of Rochester this year is Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist who died in 1895. Douglass lived much of his life in Rochester and founded the North Star there. The degree is scheduled to be accepted by Kenneth B. Morris Jr., a great-great-great grandson of Douglass.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!