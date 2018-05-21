Oregon Apologizes for Statement on Student Death

The University of Oregon has revised and apologized for a statement it issued after a student was found dead at a lake. The original statement included this paragraph: "As devastating as this sudden passing is, it is important to point out that this tragedy is connected to an unauthorized tradition among many college students. Students from many institutions have a history of demonstrating poor life choices during visits to Lake Shasta. These activities are contrary to the values of the university and fraternity and sorority organizations." Many students and others said it was inappropriate for the university to make such points just as students were learning of the death of a fellow student.

By Sunday morning, that paragraph was gone from the online version of the university statement.

R. Kevin Marbury, vice president of student life at Oregon, also issued an apology for the way that "the statement came across as insensitive."