SUNY Official Quits One Day After Exposé

On Sunday, n The Times Union reported on numerous falsehoods about his own background attributed to Sergio A. Garcia, senior vice president of operations and chief of staff of the Upstate Medical University of the State University of New York. Late Sunday, the university announced that he had been placed on leave. Garcia has not commented in public about the situation.

But on Monday, Upstate issued this statement: "After an expeditious review of the troubling accusations made against Upstate Medical University's chief of staff, and at the request of Upstate President Danielle Laraque-Arena, Sergio Garcia has resigned, effective immediately. The allegations are contradictory to Upstate's shared values of being open and honest, and the president and her leadership team will work together to confirm these values are instilled at every level of the organization."