Academic Minute: Indians and Western Music

By

Doug Lederman
May 24, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute: Natalie Sarrazin, associate professor of ethnomusicology and music education at SUNY Brockport, explains how youth in India find western music online, but their culture is making the shift slowly. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

