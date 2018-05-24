Print This

New Details Add to Scandal at U Southern California

Scott Jaschik
May 24, 2018
New details are emerging about allegations of abuse of students over many years by a campus gynecologist at the University of Southern California. The Los Angeles Times reported that numerous former students have come forward to say that they warned USC years ago about the abuse, and that the university ignored their complaints. "They missed an opportunity to save a lot of other women from his mistreatment," said one former student.

The university's Academic Senate has joined other groups in calling for the resignation of President C.L. Max Nikias. Critics note a series of incidents in which allegations of misconduct by USC officials appear to have been ignored.

 

