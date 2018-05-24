Print This

Title

Seminary President, Under Fire, Resigns

By

Scott Jaschik
May 24, 2018
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, in Texas, announced Wednesday that Paige Patterson was stepping down as president. The seminary's statement did not highlight the recent criticism Patterson has received over a series of statements and actions he took or is alleged to have taken with regard to women and sexual assault or sexual harassment. Among those comments are that women in seminaries need to work hard to become attractive, and that women should almost always stay with their husbands. The Washington Post reported this week that when Patterson was president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, in North Carolina, he allegedly told a woman who said she had been raped not to report her allegations to police and instead to forgive the man who assaulted her. Among those speaking out against Patterson have been Baptist women who organized a petition drive contesting his views.

 

 

 

